50 Cent throws another jab at Diddy while hyping ‘Street Fighter’

50 Cent has taken another shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs while promoting his upcoming film Street Fighter.

The rapper shared the movie trailer online and used the post to make fun of reports about Combs’ life in prison.

“Tickets on sale now in theaters everywhere even Diddy I pad in jail. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote.

His joke came after a September 29 report from NBC News about Combs’ time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

The report said some inmates were helping Combs with cooking, cleaning and laundry. It also included claims about massages and an alleged phone that was not allowed inside the prison.

One inmate told NBC News, “This is not some normal st you see in jail. This is some rich st. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy.”

However, Combs’ spokesperson disagreed with the way his prison life was described.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Diddy faces major prison setback after VIP treatment ended

The Bureau of Prisons also said it could not discuss Combs’ specific living conditions.

50 Cent and Combs have had a long public feud, with 50 Cent often making comments about Combs and his legal case.