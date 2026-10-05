Kim Kardashian admits she blamed herself for ‘All’s Fair’ backlash

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the tough reaction to All’s Fair, admitting that the early reviews made her wonder if she had hurt the show.

The Ryan Murphy series stars Kardashian as a divorce lawyer. She appears alongside Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close.

The show received some very harsh reviews after it arrived on Disney Plus late last year. The Times called it “what may well be the worst television drama ever made”, while The Guardian described it as “fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible”.

Kardashian said she was used to people having strong opinions about her. However, the reaction to the show still made her question herself.

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Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, she said she has “a really thick skin”. But when the reviews first came out, she turned to her castmates for some comfort.

“I am so used to it [criticism], I have a really thick skin. I mean, at the beginning, to the girls, my cast, I was like: 'Wait, are we OK? Did I ruin everything?'” she said.

Her co stars quickly told her that they were fine.

“And they were like: 'Listen, we are OK.' I didn’t realise that in the film business as well you get so much criticism,” Kardashian added.

The experience appears to have shown Kardashian just how much criticism can come with making a TV show.