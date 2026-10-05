Russia’s pneumonic plague case update: What we know so far about Irkutsk incident

The White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are monitoring a suspected pneumonic plague incident in Russia’s Irkutsk region after a 28-year-old laboratory researcher died following a reported lab incident.

What happened

Darya Shipilova, a researcher at the Irkutsk Research and Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia, reportedly broke a test tube containing live biological samples while on an expedition. She was hospitalized with severe pneumonia symptoms on September 29 and died on October 2, 2026, at a hospital in Shelekhov.

What’s the current status

Russian authorities placed nearly 200 people (reported as between189 and 197 close contacts) under precautionary medical observation. Local officials cancelled public events in Irkutsk, implemented hospital quarantine controls in Shelekhov, and suggested masks at industrial sites including the Irkutsk aluminum plant. Regional governor Igor Kobez stated that all monitored contacts show no symptoms and have tested negative for the suspected infection.

Official Response vs. Reports

Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, officially diagnosed the cause of death as "pneumonia of unknown etiology" and stated that expanded testing found no microorganisms linked to her lab work. Officials maintain the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the region remains stable. However, local media and independent reports suggest a potential pneumonic plague exposure, though a wider public outbreak has not been officially confirmed by Moscow.

International Monitoring

The White House is monitoring reports of the suspected case and related quarantines, with a Trump administration official saying the administration is "aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options." The U.S. State Department and CDC are tracking the situation closely and urging Russian health authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly.

The Russian and Moscow ministries of health, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Official Response vs Reports

The official response from Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, is that the cause of death has been identified as "pneumonia of unknown etiology," and that there were no microorganisms associated with her job during testing. According to officials, the situation with sanitary and epidemiological safety in the area is stable. Yet, according to local media and independent reports, there could have been exposure to pneumonic plague; however, no official outbreak in the public has yet occurred in Moscow.

International Monitoring

The White House has been monitoring reports about the suspected case and its subsequent quarantine, with one Trump administration official saying that the administration is “aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options.”

The U.S. Department of State and CDC are closely monitoring the situation and calling on Russian health officials to provide accurate information quickly and openly.

The Russian and Moscow ministries of health, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Department of State did not respond to requests for comment.