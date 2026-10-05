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Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move

Olivia Rodrigo gets shocked by strange fan interaction during The Unraveled Tour

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Published October 05, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fans gross move
Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move

Olivia Rodrigo ran into a strange incident during the latest show of her The Unraveled Tour, which might change the course of her shows moving forward.

The 23-year-old pop superstar came across a fan during her barricade walk, who held her arm and appeared to kiss on it multiple times.

According to videos circulating on social media, the drivers license hitmaker was taken aback by the sudden move and crouched down as she completed her walk, as she sang stupid song.

However, fans believe that the Grammy winner will discontinue the barricade walk in the future shows.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo debuts much-anticipated song live during The Unraveled Tour

giselle ✿ on X: "i really wish people knew how to act right bc why does this lady look GROWN AS HELL." / X

i really wish people knew how to act right bc why does this lady look GROWN AS HELL.

Social media users strongly condemned the fan, and flocked to wrote, "do we know who they are? i need them to feel publicly ashamed," and "Chappell [Roan] would have stopped the song to tell her off seriously I got the urge to wipe my arm just looking at it."

A third chimed in, "what is wrong with people? who the fuck thinks to do this? thanks for ruining the barricade walk already for all the future shows," and "just sooo gross, i cant believe she thought it was a fun thing to do."

More added, "this is why she’s barely going by anyone as it is during this tours walk, im not going to be shocked if it goes away soon because of people like this," and "Some people think they have the right to do whatever they want to celebrities. I won’t blame Olivia if she doesn’t that walk again."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes new major record as youngest artist ever

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