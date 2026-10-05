Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ gets major reactions from critics

Florence Pugh’s new Netflix series East of Eden is getting a lot of praise from critics after its release on October 1.

The show is based on John Steinbeck’s famous 1952 novel. It tells the story of the Trask family and follows two generations as they deal with love, family problems and old conflicts.

Pugh plays Cathy Ames, a major character in the story. Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts and Ciarán Hinds also star in the series.

So far, the reviews have been mostly positive. East of Eden has an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also received 8 out of 10 on IMDb and 4 out of 5 on Letterboxd.

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The Independent gave the series four stars and praised the way Zoe Kazan brought the famous story to television.

The Guardian also gave it four stars, praising its look, story and performances.

Empire gave the show another four star review and called it “an excellent and elegant adaption”. The publication also picked out Pugh and Hoon Lee for their performances.

IndieWire gave the series an A minus and praised Kazan’s work on the story.

With the reviews now in, East of Eden appears to have made a strong start on Netflix.