Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princes William, Harry: Reunion is dead

The hope for a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry is fading fast, shattered by a deep and unhealed rift that refuses to close.

In a powerful and emotional revelation, a renowned British TV presenter has laid bare the heartbreaking truth. He stands firmly with the future King as he endures the painful estrangement from his own younger brother.

Prince William isn't expected to reunite with his brother, Prince Harry, for a potential new documentary about their late motherm according to Piers Morgan.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite

"Well, they don't speak to each other and haven't done so for years," the host of "Uncensored" told Fox News Digital.

William is "absolutely incandescent with anger about what his little brother did in trashing the royal family."

Princess Kate's husband is seemigly done swith Harry after his acts of "writing books, doing Netflix documentary shows, doing podcasts, always dumping on the family and attacking his wife, Catherine, attacking Camilla, attacking King Charles."

Well, they don't speak to each other and haven't done so for years," the host of Uncensored told Fox News Digital.

William is absolutely incandescent with rage over what his younger brother did in trashing the royal family.

Princess Kate's husband is seemingly done with the Duke for good after his endless acts of betrayal — writing tell-all books, filming Netflix documentaries, recording podcasts, and constantly dumping on the family while attacking his wife Catherine, Queen Camilla, and even King Charles himself.

"Harry took out the spray gun," said Morgan.

"And when you do that, then family members who are on the receiving end aren't going to like it. My sympathies are entirely with Prince William, who's a thoroughly honorable, decent young man who's just had it with his brother and wants nothing to do with him," said the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter.

Morgan has been outspoken about Meghan and Harry over the years, taking issue with their decision to step back from royal duties, their media projects and their public comments about life within the royal family.

Most recently, The Times reported that the Prince of Wales will not make a film about Princess Diana to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother's death next year, in part because he wants to avoid further conflict with Harry.

"Notably, Harry and Meghan have remained reasonably quiet," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet.

Turner said the estrangement between the brothers has reportedly left their father King Charles III "scratching his head. His two sons appear to be as distant as ever. Perhaps this is Charles' personal annus horribilis."