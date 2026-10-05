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Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite

William and Catherine take bold step despite King Charles 'approval' to Sussexes

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Published October 05, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate respond to Harry, Meghan reunion invite
Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite

Prince William and Princess Kate are 'at odds' with King Charles over one big decision related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped back from any kind of reunion with the Sussexes in a shocking turn of events.

The monarch will be reuniting with Harry, Meghan and the kids in the coming days, Rob Shutter revealed. But the chances of William and Catherine being in the same room are quite rare.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle teases festive surprise after latest launch sells out

"My sources tell me that Harry and Harry’s people have reached out to the Wilsons, to William and Catherine, and they have not got anything on the schedule," the gossip columnist claimed.

He added, "I don’t think they have even heard anything back yet."

This bold step by William and Kate must be seen as a huge blow for the Sussexes.

Notably, the years of feud between royal siblings have only been deepened with time.

The rift was further sparked after reports that Prince Harry has been working on a documentary with the aim of honouring his mother Diana.

READ MORE: Prince William shares crucial message as Harry, Meghan's home ‘in danger'

Prince William was left "furious" by this update because he does not want to profit from his mother's legacy.

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