Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News weeks after leaving White House to spend time with family

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News just weeks after resigning from her position in the Trump administration.

Previously, she revealed that she wanted to spend more time with her family after struggling to balance the demands of the White House with raising her two young children.

Leavitt, who welcomed her second child, daughter Viviana, in May, said after returning from maternity leave that she felt she could not give her children the time and attention they deserved while serving in one of the most demanding jobs in Washington.

Now, a little over a month after leaving the White House, the 29-year-old has found her next role.

Fox News announced Monday that Leavitt will join the network as an on-air contributor from November 1, providing political commentary across its programming.

The new job, however, appears to offer a considerably different setup from the daily demands of serving as White House press secretary.

The Washington Post reported that Fox News plans to build a studio at Leavitt's New Hampshire home, allowing her to contribute to the network without regularly travelling to its studios.

Leavitt said she was looking forward to bringing her experience from the White House and Trump's presidential campaign to Fox viewers.

Her move also keeps her firmly within the political world despite leaving the administration. After stepping down, Leavitt confirmed that she would return to MAGA Inc., the Trump-aligned super PAC where she worked before joining Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump also said she would remain one of his outside advisers.

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when she took the job following Trump's return to office in January 2025.

She is also not the first former Trump press secretary to move to Fox News. Kayleigh McEnany joined the network in 2021 and remains there, while former George W. Bush press secretary Dana Perino has built a long career at the network.