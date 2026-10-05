Anne Hathaway apologises after viral ‘Verity’ red carpet moment

Anne Hathaway has laughed about her viral red carpet moment after she found herself giving photographers orders at the New York premiere of Verity.

The actress, who is now very expected to welcome third child, was posing with her co-actress Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett when she suddenly started helping the photographers get the pictures as they wanted.

The moment, however, quickly spread online and Hathaway later admitted that she was embarrassed when she saw that video.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon brought up the clip. Hathaway immediately knew what he was about to show and said: “I know exactly what you're going to show and it's horrifying, it is the stuff of nightmares.”

Fallon joked that she had gone into “mom mode.” Hathaway agreed, saying: “It was mom mode by way of chorus line.”

She then explained why she started giving directions.

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“I was trying to be helpful,” she said. “There were so many of us and the photographers were getting upset, and the vibe was changing.”

Hathaway said she felt embarrassed as soon as she was finished because she remembered that people were also filming her.

“I apologise everybody. That girl came out to play last night. Actually, she didn't come to play. She came for business,” she joked.

The clip also showed Dakota doing a little dance while waiting for the photographers before touching Hathaway’s baby bump.