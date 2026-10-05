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Joe Alwyn breaks cover after ex Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' sparked buzz

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn past relationship circulate on social media after 'Patient Zero' release

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Web Desk
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Published October 05, 2026

Joe Alwyn breaks cover after ex Taylor Swifts Patient Zero sparked buzz
Joe Alwyn breaks cover after ex Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' sparked buzz

Joe Alwyn recently made a public appearance in the wake of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's Patient Zero release, which Swifties believe to be about their past relationship.

The 35-year-old actor appeared out and about in the streets of Paris, amid the Paris Fashion Week, and his paparazzi shots quickly went viral all over social media.

The Conversations With Friends star has not engaged with the discourse surrounding his past six-year-long relationship with the Opalite hitmaker, but Swifties have been dissecting their love life and the consequent breakup.  

As for Alwyn, he seems to be dating Sarah Pidgeon as the couple shut down split rumours with their recent outing.

READ MORE: Joe Alwyn shuts down Sarah Pidgeon breakup rumours amid PR stunt buzz

deuxmoi on X: "Joe Alwyn spotted out in Paris following a very interesting few weeks for the actor. The outing comes after Taylor Swift debuted her “Patient Zero” music video, which has fans once again dissecting possible references to her ex." / X

Joe Alwyn spotted out in Paris following a very interesting few weeks for the actor. The outing comes after Taylor Swift debuted her “Patient Zero” music video, which has fans once again dissecting possible references to her ex.

Reacting to the Hamnet actor's new pictures, social media users commented, "Ngl he’s probably glad to be in Paris not Cleveland," referring to Swift's new song, Cleveland.

Another added, "Fit like a daydream, fly like a jetstream," quoting Swift's Call It You Want.

A third chimed in, "has he watched patient zero??" 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift names muse behind 'Patient Zero' amid Joe Alwyn speculations

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