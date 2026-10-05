Palace braces for unexpected blow as Sarah Ferguson 'plots' powerful comeback

Buckingham Palace has been warned of unexpected chaos stemming from a former member of the royal family.

According to a new claim, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, is allegedly plotting something that could trigger a massive fallout within the Palace.

As reported by Closer, the former Duchess of York has been branded a "scheming wretch" by a senior royal.

She is said to be hunting for a new home in the UK, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Fergie, mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was widely reported to have returned to UK shores in August after ending eight months' self exile over her alleged connections to late convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now back on British soil, an insider claimed to the same outlet that she's in London on the agenda. The 66-year-old is repoprtedly in the process of attempting to ‘salvage some sort of life for herself’ following months of fighting one crisis after another.

It comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had launched legal action against police over his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

And last week, it was reported that Sarah is ‘just days away’ from signing a seven-figure deal to publish an autobiography, following months of speculation the mother of two could be set to lift the lid on her ex, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and her life within the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, the reports of what is bound to be a bombshell memoir came just days after the release of another royal tell-all – Earl Spencer’s "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister."

‘No one knew this book from Charles Spencer was coming until the last minute, so it’s taken Sarah by surprise, although for her it’s been a very good surprise because it’s got the King and everyone else within the Firm completely on the ropes,’ the insider says.

EREAD MORE: Princess Kate urges Prince William to focus on protecting Crown