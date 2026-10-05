Princess Kate urges Prince William to focus on protecting Crown

Prince William needs to prepare for some uexpected challenges ahead as the weight of the future monarchy appears to be becoming heavier by the day.

The royal family is going through the toughest face while facing the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK, the continuing tensions surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles' on-going health treatment.

It has been widely reported for years that William and Princess Kate are preparing for their eventual roles as King and Queen, with Charles continuing to receive treatment for cancer as he approaches his 80th birthday.

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That means every fresh controversy engulfing the institution inevitably lands differently for the couple who are expected to one day inherit the Crown.

The Prince of Wales has now been confronted with another deeply personal family storm – one which has brought his late mother, Princess Diana, back into the headlines.

With the publication of Charles Spencer’s new memoir, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’, another chapter of the family’s most painful history has been thrust into the spotlight.

And according to the source, the latest drama has become William’s ‘worst nightmare’ – particularly because it involves his mother and has once again placed his painful family history at the centre of a very public row.

On the other hand, Princess Kate is doing a smart job to save the monarchy, begging William to follow his father’s lead and keep the peace.

She says they can’t get caught up in this ugly mess, they need to stay focused on protecting the Crown and remaining dignified representatives,’ the source says.

Princess Catherine is trying to do everything she can to help William calm down. She’s got him listening to guided meditations and doing breathing exercises with her, she’s even trying to get him to do yoga, anything to relax a little.

According to the source, a secret nickname has even been used behind Palace walls for Harry and Earl Spencer: ‘traitors’.

‘William is seeing this alliance that Harry has formed with their uncle and it’s got him incensed and calling both Harry and Earl Spencer traitors,’ the source told Heat World.

‘Harry isn’t going anywhere; clearly he’s got a point to prove. And now he’s got this close alliance with their uncle that he’s flaunting everywhere, which is only making things that much more upsetting for William," they added.

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