Xbox Game Pass in 2026: Every game confirmed so far

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have received an unexpected treat, with Ubisoft quietly adding Valiant Hearts: Coming Home to the service without any official announcements.

Here’s every game confirmed for the service so far this year.

Out now

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home arrived quietly on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this week with no official announcement from Ubisoft on Xbox. The 2024 World War I sequel, originally a Netflix mobile exclusive, is available now on Series X|S, PC, and Cloud.

Coming Soon

A Game About Digging a Hole Together expands the existing Xbox Game Pass hit with multiplayer, letting friends dig, collect resources, and hunt buried treasure together. No exact date has been confirmed.

November 2026

Football Manager 27 launches November 10 as a day-one Xbox Game Pass title. SEGA promises an “elevated match day atmosphere,” with evolved tactics boards and deeper control over club management.

Winter 2026

Don’t Fret arrives this winter from Digital Pyjamas. Players control Fret, a sentient guitar trapped in music school with a dark secret, evading enemies and solving music-based puzzles while uncovering hidden memories.

March 9, 2027

Grave Seasons finally released on March 9, 2027. The narrative farming sim tasks players with farming, romancing, and investigating a supernatural serial killer in the unsettling town of Ashenridge.

Already released

Earlier this year, Xbox Game Pass welcomed Gears of War: E-Day, the first mainline Gears release in seven years, alongside the new Fable reboot, which fans went hands-on with at Xbox FanFest. The Witcher 3 Remastered also launched with five key fixes now in development.

What’s leaving

Eight games are saying goodbye to Xbox Game Pass in early October 2026, so subscribers should check the full list before they go.

With day-one releases remaining the service’s core selling point, Xbox Game Pass continues to blend AAA heavyweights with smaller experimental titles, though some subscribers argue that balance needs adjusting heading into 2027.