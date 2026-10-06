Runner dies at Cardiff Half Marathon years after four previous deaths

Participants of Cardiff Half Marathon running through the route

The Cardiff Half Marathon added to its growing list of tragedies when it announced a runner had died after competing in the event.

Organisers stated via Run 4 Wales that the death occurred on Monday. The announcement came the day after the race weekend drew over 30,000 participants from all over the world who signed up for the event in Cardiff.

The runner's identity remains unknown as well as how they met their demise.

"We are saddened to confirm that one of our participants unfortunately lost their life during the event," said officials in a release thanking medical staff from both event and hospital teams "for their quick response" and offering condolences to the family and friends of the deceased runner.

Officials noted no additional information would be made available based on the family's request.

Monday's announcement comes at a time of heightened awareness concerning medical emergencies associated with the Cardiff half marathon.

In 2024, 37-yr old father of three, Stephen Jenkins suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed approximately .2 miles shy of the finish line. Jenkins was immediately transported to the University Hospital of Wales where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Nicholas Beckley, 35, died last year after collapsing at the finish of the race in 2019; and in 2018, two runners, Ben McDonald, 25, and Dean Fletcher, 32, each died after completing the race.

This brings the total number of deaths involving runners following a version of the Cardiff half marathon to at least five since 2018.

Sunday’s event featured an approximate 13.1 mile route which began at Cardiff Castle then traversed some of Cardiff's most recognizable attractions prior to culminating in front of City Hall located in the Civic Center area.

Over 5700 international runners representing nearly 100 countries participated in this years’ event marking the largest number ever registered for the event.