Trump-favoured Flavio Bolsonaro stuns Lula in Brazil election: What happens next?

Brazil's presidential election is heading for a second round after the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s favoured candidate Flavio Bolsonaro delivered a stronger-than-expected performance to finish ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, secured about 47% of the vote on Sunday, while Lula finished with roughly 45%. Neither crossed the 50% mark needed to win outright, meaning Brazilians will return to the polls on October 25, 2026.

The result was not what most polls had suggested. Surveys heading into election day generally showed Lula finishing ahead in the first round, with some giving the president a lead of around three percentage points.

Instead, Bolsonaro came out on top by nearly two points, giving his campaign fresh momentum going into another three weeks of campaigning.

Lula himself admitted the result had caught him by surprise. The 80-year-old president had hoped to settle the election in the first round but told supporters after the result that a new campaign would begin immediately.

For Bolsonaro, the vote showed that the political movement built around his father remains a powerful force in Brazil. J

Jair Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a coup following his narrow defeat to Lula in the 2022 presidential election.

His eldest son is now one election away from returning the Bolsonaro family to the presidency. And Sunday's results went well beyond the presidential race.

Flavio Bolsonaro's Liberal Party made major gains in Congress, increasing its Senate representation from 15 to 28 seats and emerging as the largest single party in both chambers.

That matters regardless of who wins the presidency. A stronger right-wing Congress could make governing considerably more difficult for Lula if he wins another term. But for Bolsonaro, it could provide crucial support for his legislative agenda if he becomes president.

The election has been fought against a backdrop of concerns over the cost of living, crime, corruption and Brazil's sluggish economic outlook.

Foreign policy was also one of the major factors in the campaign. Lula's government has clashed with US President Donald Trump's administration over trade and other issues, while Flavio Bolsonaro has cultivated closer ties with the 80-year-old Republican president.

The US president has praised him publicly, although he has not formally endorsed a candidate.