 
Geo News

UN Chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Islamabad at DPM Ishaq Dar's invitation

Regional and international developments will feature prominently in discussions during UN secretary-general's visit

By
Azaz Syed
|

Published October 06, 2026

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coming out of the Islamabad airport on October 6, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coming out of the Islamabad airport on October 6, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk

  • Guterres undertaking a three-day official visit from October 6 to 8.
  • Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir receives Guterres upon his arrival.
  • Guterres scheduled to meet top leaders including PM Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.

Guterres will stay in Pakistan from October 6 to 8 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Upon his arrival, the UN chief was received by Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir, according to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media.

During his visit, Guterres is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The UN secretary-general will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and attend a briefing at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Regional and international issues

The visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the UN leadership to exchange views on regional and international developments and reaffirm Islamabad's longstanding cooperation with the world body.

Pakistan is also expected to highlight its efforts to strengthen multilateralism and promote international peace and security.

The country's progress in disaster preparedness and early-warning systems is also expected to feature in the UN chief's engagements.

The Foreign Office said the visit reflects Pakistan's continued support for multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, and its commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateralism with UN at its core, and its abiding commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan, Turkiye supporting Saudi Arabia in anti-Houthi ops in Yemen: defence czar video
Pakistan, Turkiye supporting Saudi Arabia in anti-Houthi ops in Yemen: defence czar
Five India-backed terrorists killed, two injured in North Waziristan: security sources
Five India-backed terrorists killed, two injured in North Waziristan: security sources
Makkah pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye vow rapid force deployment in kingdom
Makkah pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye vow rapid force deployment in kingdom
Talks can resume if PTI assures progress on counterterrorism policy: Sanaullah
Talks can resume if PTI assures progress on counterterrorism policy: Sanaullah
'Political orphans' bringing 'Zionist politics' to Sindh, says Bilawal
'Political orphans' bringing 'Zionist politics' to Sindh, says Bilawal
KP govt not cooperating with Centre in war against terrorism: Tariq Fazal video
KP govt not cooperating with Centre in war against terrorism: Tariq Fazal
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award
Remaining three Pakistanis rescued from hijacked vessel expected to fly home Oct 7
Remaining three Pakistanis rescued from hijacked vessel expected to fly home Oct 7