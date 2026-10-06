UN Chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Islamabad at DPM Ishaq Dar's invitation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coming out of the Islamabad airport on October 6, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Guterres undertaking a three-day official visit from October 6 to 8.

Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir receives Guterres upon his arrival.

Guterres scheduled to meet top leaders including PM Shehbaz.



ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.

Guterres will stay in Pakistan from October 6 to 8 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Upon his arrival, the UN chief was received by Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir, according to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media.

During his visit, Guterres is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The UN secretary-general will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and attend a briefing at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Regional and international issues

The visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the UN leadership to exchange views on regional and international developments and reaffirm Islamabad's longstanding cooperation with the world body.

Pakistan is also expected to highlight its efforts to strengthen multilateralism and promote international peace and security.

The country's progress in disaster preparedness and early-warning systems is also expected to feature in the UN chief's engagements.

The Foreign Office said the visit reflects Pakistan's continued support for multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, and its commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateralism with UN at its core, and its abiding commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.