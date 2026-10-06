 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel mark 14 years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 06, 2026

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Sunday with a pair of loved-up social media tributes. 

The 45-year-old singer and 44-year-old actress each posted messages celebrating their marriage, more than two years after his June 2024 DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

Timberlake shared a snapshot of the couple holding hands on a stroll overseas, keeping the caption simple: "Happy anniversary", with his wife tagged. 

Read more: Justin Timberlake calls wife Jessica ‘favourite person' on special occasion

In a second photo, Biel hugs him from behind, and he wrote: "14 down. Forever to go." 

He also posted a picture of Biel wearing a Lumati face mask, gushing that she is "my favourite person in every lifetime."

Biel responded on Instagram Stories with a photo of Timberlake skiing with their sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, six. 

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

She called him "the best dad" and added a gold medal emoji with the number one. She also shared an image of herself kissing his cheek at a red carpet event, captioned: "I love you."

The couple first met in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for four years before a brief split in March 2011. 

They reconciled by November that year, and Timberlake proposed the following month. They married in the south of Italy in October 2012.

Read more: Justin Timberlake makes surprise appearance at Don Toliver's Miami concert

Make us preferred on Google
Anne Hathaway makes surprise move after five-movie year
Anne Hathaway makes surprise move after five-movie year
Amber Heard celebrated new achievement with rare life update
Amber Heard celebrated new achievement with rare life update
Ariana Madix slams 'Love Island' Australia for using in AI-generated promo
Ariana Madix slams 'Love Island' Australia for using in AI-generated promo
Michael Douglas rejects idea he 'won back' Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas rejects idea he 'won back' Catherine Zeta-Jones
Josh Hartnett hits back at 'hiatus' claims: 'I was everywhere'
Josh Hartnett hits back at 'hiatus' claims: 'I was everywhere'
Niamh O'Brien dead: 'Lord of the Dance' star dies aged 52
Niamh O'Brien dead: 'Lord of the Dance' star dies aged 52
Mark Mortimer dead: 'Another World' star dies aged 59
Mark Mortimer dead: 'Another World' star dies aged 59
Scooter Braun resolves feud with longtime client after years
Scooter Braun resolves feud with longtime client after years