Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Sunday with a pair of loved-up social media tributes.

The 45-year-old singer and 44-year-old actress each posted messages celebrating their marriage, more than two years after his June 2024 DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

Timberlake shared a snapshot of the couple holding hands on a stroll overseas, keeping the caption simple: "Happy anniversary", with his wife tagged.

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In a second photo, Biel hugs him from behind, and he wrote: "14 down. Forever to go."

He also posted a picture of Biel wearing a Lumati face mask, gushing that she is "my favourite person in every lifetime."

Biel responded on Instagram Stories with a photo of Timberlake skiing with their sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, six.

Source: Instagram

She called him "the best dad" and added a gold medal emoji with the number one. She also shared an image of herself kissing his cheek at a red carpet event, captioned: "I love you."

The couple first met in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for four years before a brief split in March 2011.

They reconciled by November that year, and Timberlake proposed the following month. They married in the south of Italy in October 2012.

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