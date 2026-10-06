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Four FBR personnel shot dead in DI Khan: police

Separately, a constable martyred and another injured in firing on a police van near Bannu Road

By
Saeedullah Marwat
|

Published October 06, 2026

Armed men open fire on FBR personnel near Abhaya Bridge in DI Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 6, 2026. — Reporter
Armed men open fire on FBR personnel near Abhaya Bridge in DI Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 6, 2026. — Reporter

  • FBR personnel martyred near Abhaya Bridge.
  • Slain FBR personnel's bodies shifted to DHQ hospital.
  • Armed men attack police van near Bannu Road.

DI KHAN: Four personnel of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and a cop were martyred and another was injured in separate incidents of firing in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Tuesday. 

District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed said that some armed men opened fire, leaving FBR personnel martyred near Abhaya Bridge. He said that the bodies of the slain personnel were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. 

Meanwhile, a constable was martyred and another was injured in firing on a police van near Bannu Road, police said. A search operation was launched in the area after the attack on police van, they added. 

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Earlier today, five India-backed terrorists were killed and two others  were injured during an operation targeting militant hideouts in KP's North Waziristan district, security sources said. 

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

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