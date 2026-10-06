Duchess Sophie takes on special task after Prince George’s Eton journey

Duchess Sophie was on a special mission last week, as she surprised Prince George’s new school with an appearance.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known to have close relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales. She is also seen as a role model for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George, who is the second in line to the throne, had just started his session at Eton college and is understood to be enjoying his time. However, he may not have anticipated his grand-aunt to be taking on a special role.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace issues powerful update as new royal saga begins

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is patron of the Windsor Festival, which presented the International String Competition Final at Eton on Friday.

However, since Edward is currently on a royal tour of North America, Sophie stepped in to award the prize to 21-year-old Juilliard student Emad Zolfaghari, the first violinist to ever take home the award.

While Sophie was there, she didn’t cross paths with George, who is anticipated to be on his first break from school – from Friday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s own son has begun a new chapter in his life. James, Earl of Wessex, has joined the Royal Agricultural University this fall to study Rural Land & Property Management.

READ MORE: Prince George faces new restriction after Archie, Lilibet school change

This is a completely different path for the two young royals, as George prepares to be the future monarch, James has opted out of being in the royal service altogether.