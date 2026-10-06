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Inside Travis Kelce's first birthday bash after marrying Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift celebrates husband Travis Kelce's birthday after Dakota Johnson's party

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Web Desk
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Published October 06, 2026

Inside Travis Kelces first birthday bash after marrying Taylor Swift
Inside Travis Kelce's first birthday bash after marrying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce rang in his first birthday after wedding with Taylor Swift, on Monday, October 5, and the newlyweds celebrated the occasion with a date night in New York City.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, reunited after his last game against Los Angeles Raiders and her Saturday Night Live surprise appearance.

The pair went to the celebrity hotspot Torrisi in Manhattan, and were spotted by cameras as they made their way to their destination - dressed up in dark-toned Autumnal outfits. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's grand wedding still has guests talking

The Swift Society on X: "????

????| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in NYC!

The paparazzi pictures circulated all over social media, and fans flocked to write, "Stunning!!!" and "momma always so beautiful."

A third Swiftie chimed in, "Goth punk rep vibes ahhhhhhhh," while more added, "Mom and dad," and "Birthday dinner [heart emoji]."

READ MORE: Travis Kelce shares glowing review for Taylor Swift's new 'Encore'

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