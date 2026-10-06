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Asos shares fall 12% as customers receive 'hacked' alert: what we know

After Asos customers received a notification titled 'Asos hacked,' the company shares on the London Stock Exchange fell by almost 12%

By
Web Desk
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Published October 06, 2026

Asos shares fall 12% as customers receive hacked alert: what we know
Asos shares fall 12% as customers receive 'hacked' alert: what we know

Asos, the online fashion retailer company, is investigating the complaints after users of its mobile app received an in-app notification claiming hackers had "fully compromised” the customers' data.

The value of Asos’s shares listed on the London Stock Exchange fell by almost 12% after thousands of customers reportedly received a notification titled “Asos hacked.”

The “hack” notification also included a link redirecting them to the Telegram messaging service, per The Guardian.

The publication also reported that the company is still probing whether any hack has occurred and as of Tuesday morning, the website and app appeared to be operating normally.

The notification customers received read, “Dear Asos DPO (data protection officer) and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance.”

For context, Snowflake is a cloud platform used to store, process, and analyse data, including financial transactions and demographic details such as clothing size and body measurements. It also forwards app notifications to the client's phones.

The reported hack comes amid a wave of incidents targeting UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, and Harrods, which faced cyber incidents last year.

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