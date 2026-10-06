James Gunn praises James Watkins’ vision for ‘Clayface’

James Gunn has spoken up after people started questioning the new Clayface movie.

The DC Studios co chairman replied to a post on Threads that asked why anyone wanted a Clayface film.

Gunn said movies do not always need to be based on stories that people already know.

“Who tf asked for Back to the Future? Casablanca? There’s Something About Mary? Pan’s Labyrinth? Fury Road? Weapons? The Matrix?”

Threads

He also explained that people should not expect Hollywood to only make movies about famous characters and stories.

“Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn’t a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they’ve seen countless times before.”

Gunn also stood by the people who made Clayface. The movie came from an idea by Mike Flanagan. James Watkins is directing it, while Hossein Amini worked on the script.

READ MORE: ‘Superman' director James Gunn calls out fans over harsh movie opinions

Gunn said the team wanted to make something special instead of simply using a famous name.

“Sometimes someone – in this case initially Mike Flanagan and then James Watkins and Hossein Amini – were inspired by a relatively little known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character.”

Clayface has faced some criticism online, with early box office talk also causing concern.

The movie stars Tom Rhys Harries and is set to hit cinemas on October 23.