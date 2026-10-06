Taylor Swift ties with Drake after new 'Patient Zero' milestone

Taylor Swift has stirred up the charts and streaming records with her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The 36-year-old pop superstar had one of the biggest debuts and has now tied with Drake for the record of most number one debuts in Billboard Hot 100 history.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and Drake both hold the record for 10 biggest debuts each.

Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, Swift's latest release has achieved chart-topping numbers.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's new single continues to climb Global charts upon release

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate the latest milestone, and wrote, "Drake and Taylor going hit for hit."

Another added, "QUeeen is coming to end him soon!," and "my two favorites!!."

More chimed in, "taylor legend best artist of ALL TIME," and "Two legends whew," one wrote.

While someone penned, "another day another Taylor Swift record."

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