Taylor Swift holds special record with 'TLOAS' for 13 weeks

Taylor Swift is again number one on the charts with her album, The Life of a Showgirl, soon after the release of her Encore, and this milestone has turned extra special for one reason.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who is known for leaving Easter Eggs and as well as numerological hints and clues, has marked her 13th week reigning the Billboard 200 chart, with 173k units.

This comes at a time when Swifties have already been theorising and speculating about the Grammy winner's 13th studio album, which she has allegedly been working on this Summer.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg

Swifties flocked to social media to celebrate the milestone, and noted, "No physical album sales. just digital sales from four songs, mind you."

Another cheered, "Queeen on top!" while a third chimed in, "Four new songs and the whole thing loops back to number one like a concert encore that never actually ended."

More added, "never ever compare her to anyone she's incomparable she's THE MUSIC INDUSTRY you gotta face it," and "taylor legend best artist of ALL TIME," applauded one.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift celebrates 'TLOAS' first anniversary with surprise reveal