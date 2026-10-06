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Ben Affleck backs Timothée Chalamet's dream to make great films

Ben Affleck says his way of thinking affects the people he chooses to work with

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Published October 06, 2026

Ben Affleck backs Timothée Chalamet’s dream to make great films
Ben Affleck backs Timothée Chalamet’s dream to make great films

Ben Affleck still wants to make something great and he understands why Timothée Chalamet wants the same.

Affleck spoke about Chalamet while talking about his new Netflix movie Animals. The young actor faced criticism after saying that he wanted to achieve “greatness.”

But Affleck does not see that as a bad thing. He believes wanting to do great work is something people should be proud of.

“Timothée Chalamet got a lot of shit for being like, 'I'm trying to do something great,'” Affleck told Yahoo. “I think that has to do with him being young and people being kind of envious.”

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He then made it clear that he agrees with Chalamet.

“The truth is, I see that, and I'm like, 'Great! Yeah!.' What are we … aspiring to mediocrity? Of course you want to aspire to something great.”

Affleck said this way of thinking also really affects the people he chooses to work with. He, however, wants to be around actors and filmmakers who care about making something interestingly good.

He also looked back at Pearl Harbor, which was released 25 years ago. Affleck said he still loves parts of the movie, especially its look, but felt the story could have gone deeper.

With Animals, Affleck is once again acting and directing. He knows a movie may not always work, but he still believes aiming high is worth it.

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