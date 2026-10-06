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Chris Brown's ex makes serious claims over alleged threats

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown parted ways around October 2024

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Published October 06, 2026

Chris Brown’s ex makes serious claims over alleged threats
Chris Brown’s ex makes serious claims over alleged threats

Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend Diamond Brown has made new claims about the singer in court.

Diamond, 28, said she and Brown ended their relationship more than two years ago. She claims he has been angry whenever she has started seeing another man.

In her court filing, Diamond said, “He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother.”

She also said she believes other people have made threats to the men she dated. Diamond said something similar happened with another man she was with in the past.

She shares a four year old daughter, Lovely, with Brown. Diamond said she feels scared and has tried to stop the problem without going to court for a restraining order.

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“I feel that I have been living under siege and would appreciate the right to peaceful enjoyment of my life,” she said.

Diamond also claimed Brown has shouted at her in front of their daughter and tried to bother her on social media.

Brown has denied the claims through his lawyer, who said, “Chris denies this.”

Along with the claims, Diamond is asking for $45,595 a month in child support. She said she earns about $1,500 a month and needs more money for rent, medical care, education and other costs for Lovely.

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