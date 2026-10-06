Katie Price ‘threatened’ ex Kieran Hayler over assault case

Katie Price has come up in court as her ex husband Kieran Hayler faces a trial over serious claims made by a woman who was 13 at the time.

The woman told police that Price contacted her after she decided to report what she says happened. She said Price told her, “I know you're going through a tough time, I support you through everything.”

She said Price later asked if she had done her police interview and again offered her support. The woman then blocked Price because she was worried the messages could be passed to Hayler.

She also told police that Hayler had called her and spoke about Price. According to the woman, he said Price had been using her claims against him.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler tries to silence teen after assault

“She keeps saying 'I know what [the complainant] said to me. I know what you did.'”

The woman said she kept what happened to herself for years. She later contacted the NSPCC in 2021 because she did not want another person to suffer in the same way.

She also told police that she blamed herself for a long time and feared her mother would judge her.

Hayler denies all the charges. His side says the claims are not true and that Price is behind a campaign against him.

The trial is still going on at Lewes Crown Court.