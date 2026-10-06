Justin Timberlake mocks his beatboxing era that inspired Britney Spears meme

Justin Timberlake has major regrets over his beatboxing phase in the early 2000s.

In fact, the Prince of Pop issued a joke apology after pop culture commentator Hannah Young brought up his beatboxing era in an Instagram video on Monday, October 5.

“We don’t talk about Justin Timberlake beatboxing enough,” Young said. “Because there was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just boots and cats and boots and cats.”

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The video reached Timberlake’s algorithm, prompting him to comment.

“I often look back on that time as well,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “I still haven’t come up with any answers. I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me.”

He added, “Also, I can’t promise I won’t do it again. God help us all.”

Timberlake got into beatboxing during his NSYNC days, most notably beatboxing on the song Pop from their 2001 album Celebrity.

Over recent years, another clip of Timberlake beatboxing has made several rounds on the internet, depicting his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, watching in embarrassment from the audience. However, that viral clip is edited; Timberlake’s performance took place during NSYNC’s No Strings Attached Tour stop in Madison Square Garden in 2000, while the clip of Spears in the audience is from another, later event.

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