Swifties spot a big clue about Taylor Swift’s next plan

Taylor Swift fans think they may have worked out what could be coming next for the pop star.

The theory began after Swift shared a post about the making of her Patient Zero music video. She thanked Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne for joining her in the video. But fans quickly noticed the words she used at the end of her message.

Swift wrote, “That’s what friends are for?”

Delevingne later shared her own post about the video and ended it with, “that’s what friends are for.”

READ MORE: From ‘Patient Zero' to SNL: Swift, Johnson's bonding

That small detail was enough to get Swifties looking for more clues. Swift has a long history of hiding little hints in her posts, videos and songs, so fans are wondering if this one could mean something bigger.

One fan went even deeper and connected the words to Dionne Warwick’s famous 1985 song “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Swift and Warwick have also spoken to each other on Twitter before. Fans then noticed that 2,121 days passed between Swift’s 2020 tweet and a later post linked to the same phrase.

The number 1212 is also important to Swift. She announced The Life of a Showgirl at 12:12 a.m., while Warwick’s birthday is December 12.

Fans have also linked this to Swift saying “give me 16 months” in August 2025, pointing toward December 2026.