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Ben's harsh comment on Jennifer Lopez reveals he hasn't moved on

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first dated in the early 2000s and planned to marry

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Published October 06, 2026

Ben’s harsh comment on Jennifer Lopez reveals he hasn’t moved on
Ben’s harsh comment on Jennifer Lopez reveals he hasn’t moved on

Ben Affleck’s recent remarks about his kids brought his past love life back into spotlight, along with his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about the conversations he share with his kids about love and relationships.

Ben, however, shared that he sometimes tries to share what he has learned from his own life. But sadly his children are not always ready to take his advice.

The Batman actor recalled one dinner conversation when he started talking about a relationship as his 17-year- old child quickly turned to him and said, “Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships?”

Ben admitted that the moment was a little hard to argue with as he’s been married twice and has had several well known relationships over the years.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck backs Timothée Chalamet's dream to make great films

His love story with Lopez has been one of the biggest parts of that history. The pair first dated in the early 2000s and planned to marry, but ended their relationship in 2004.

They found their way back to each other many years later. They started dating again in 2021 and married in 2022. Their marriage ended when Lopez filed for divorce in 2024.

Lopez has since said she is happy on her own and is not looking for love right now.

Ben is also said to be taking time for himself. He reportedly wants to be more careful about who he dates next.

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