Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' season 2 lands major film premiere

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to take All’s Fair season 2 to Rome, where the new season will be shown before its streaming release.

The first episode will appear at the Rome Film Festival on October 24 as the screening will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica as part of the festival’s Freestyle section.

Kardashian is expected to be there with her co stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash Betts and Sarah Paulson. All four stars will be back for the new season.

The story, however, will once again follow the lawyers at Grant, Ronson & Greene. They will face new problems at work while also dealing with things happening in their personal lives.

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The show follows female divorce lawyers who leave a law firm where most of the power is held by men. They then decide to start their own firm.

After the Rome premiere, season 2 is expected to come to Disney+ in Italy and other countries in November. Hulu will show it in the United States. The exact date has not been announced yet.

Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Glenn Close, moreover, will also return.

The first season came out in November 2025. Critics had mixed feelings about the show, but viewers seemed much more interested. It opened at No. 1 on Hulu and became the platform’s biggest original scripted show premiere in three years during its first three days.