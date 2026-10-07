Queen Camilla, Princess Anne make surprise move to reunite William, Harry

The Royal Family appears to be moving ahead with an important plan of action as King Charles deals with a rough patch in the monarchy.

Princess Diana was a beloved public figure and the popularity of the royals often paled in comparison to the late Princess of Wales – dubbed the Queen of hearts.

Royal experts have agreed that the messy Charles-Diana divorce had been one of the most difficult times that the royals faced.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace issues powerful update as new royal saga begins

Hence, Charles Spencer’s new book had reopened old wounds and brought the royals back into the spotlight that they absolutely did not want. Therefore, they believe a united front is the way to go and Queen Camilla and Princess Anne have been put to the task.

As the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death inches closer, royal insiders reveal that Charles is considering holding a small, official service to honour his ex-wife.

“He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God,” the source told New Idea, noting that he wants “all Diana’s grandchildren” there too.

Camilla and Anne are said to be firmly “backing” his plans to reunite Harry and William, and want the family to once again be a united front.

“Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan's fresh challenge for Archie, Lilibet amid King's ‘invitation'

However, Prince William is still not interested in a reunion with his estranged brother but Charles believes that “there’ll come a day when he’ll be grateful to have his brother’s back”.