Harry, Meghan’s fresh challenge for Archie, Lilibet amid King’s ‘invitation’

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could be becoming the catalyst that eventually brings together King Charles with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are set to make a crucial decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a fresh challenge to navigate in their new home especially with the clock ticking. King Charles has reportedly added Harry and Meghan in his diary as Sandringham reunion inches closer.

While the details have not been disclosed, Harry and Meghan have a dilemma of their own over the holidays.

READ MORE: King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return

Before their move to the UK, it was revealed that the Sussexes will be keeping their Montecito home and will be visiting often. But Harry and Meghan are now not in agreeance given the current situation.

“With the kids in school, they can’t keep bouncing between California and the UK whenever they feel like it, so they’ve got some difficult decisions coming up because they are not on the same page,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“[Meghan] misses her friends, she misses her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom,” the source continued. “She talks to Doria every day, usually multiple times but it’s not the same as spending every weekend with her.”

It is likely that the children miss their grandmother too as they share a close relationship with her. However, if the family does decide to fly back to Montecito, they could be missing out on bonding experience with their grandfather.

READ MORE: King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'

This update comes at the heels of a source telling Rob Shuter that “nobody drops in on the King”.

They noted that it was “deliberate” if Harry and Meghan are to meet the monarch.