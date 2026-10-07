Chet Hanks, Eric Andre reignite year-long feud in ComplexCon brawl

Musician Chet Hanks and comedian Eric Andre are fighting again following a fiery brawl over the weekend, reigniting a year-long feud between the two.

Hanks, who is the son of actor Tom Hanks, shared a video on Instagram of the moment he ran towards comedian Eric Andre at ComplexCon.

The pair had a heated exchange before Andre left out on foot.

For context, the pair have traded barbs since 2023, when the comedian publicly bashed Hanks following his chaotic guest appearance on The Eric Andre Show.

Since then the two have been at loggerheads, with Hanks finally exploding in anger at Andre in his video post.

Hanks captioned the video that read, “Finally ran into @ericfu**ingandre, who apparently travels to ComplexCon with 4 security guards (because the environment makes him uneasy) and who had NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER of trashing me to the media after I outshined him on his own show!!”

Hanks went on to explain that Andre “began foaming at the mouth” during the brawl, claiming the comedian admitted he “had a problem with me ‘mocking Caribbean culture’ when I did my Jamaican accent all those years ago”.

“WHO KNEW that in addition to the brain rot and poop joke humor he is known for, Eric is also such a passionate cultural activist!!!” Hanks continued.

Hanks is the firstborn child of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

He has a brother, Truman Hanks, and siblings from his father's previous partner, Elizabeth, and Colin. that his father had with a previous partner.