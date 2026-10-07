Hannah Waddingham says patience 'paid off' as she gushes over surgeon boyfriend

Hannah's confession comes after she made a glamorous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her boyfriend, Nicolas Beresford-Cleary

Hannah Waddingham has opened up about her relationship with her spinal surgeon boyfriend, Nicolas Beresford-Clearly, in a candid interview.

The Game of Thrones alum, 52, was previously in a long-term relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto for eight years ago.

However, later in life, she found love again, this time with a spinal surgeon who works at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and King Edward VII Hospital

Speaking about her partner in a chat with Heat magazine, Hannah quipped that Nick is 'not too shabby' as she remarked there is no need to 'rush' when it comes to finding true love.

READ MORE: Hannah Waddingham makes rare appearance with beau Nicolas Beresford-Cleary

When asked how her new romance is going, Hannah told how her patience had finally been rewarded as she shared: 'I mean, he's not too shabby! I was waiting and waiting and waiting for the right person.

'But yeah, you don't have to rush. Eventually, they'll be along.'

READ MORE: How Hannah Waddingham helped 'Ted Lasso' costar Juno Temple meet now-husband

Hannah became a single mother after her relationship with then-partner Gianluca Cugnetto broke down when their daughter was two, and since then, she has remained focused on her life with Kitty.

Hannah's confession comes after she made a glamorous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her boyfriend, Nicolas Beresford-Cleary.

This marked one of the couple’s rare outings following The Fall Guy actress’ revelation in May that she was in her first relationship after nearly a decade.