Photo: Hannah Waddingham feels 'deeply privileged' after new honour

Hannah Waddingham has been honoured with the chance to sing National Anthem.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones actress will sing God Save the King during the four-day festival line-up on July 7th, 2024.

Expressing gratitude over this new achievement, Hannah mentioned in a statement, “It’s the most enormous “pinch-me” moment to perform the National Anthem ahead of this year’s race.”

She also added that she felt “deeply privileged” when asked to perform at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways 2024 British Grand Prix.

“The atmosphere and excitement at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last year was utterly electric and I can’t wait to be a part of it again,” the Ted Lasso star continued.

She also remarked before signing off from the chat, “I am immensely proud of my British roots and I will remember this honour all my life.”

During an earlier chat in a BBC’s podcast Rule Breakers, the 49-year-old star said that if there was one thing she would tell her younger self it would be, “my height and my strength of character.”

She also wished, “I wish I could whisper in my ear when I was 20, ‘Just keep quietly plugging at it,’ because eventually, it won't matter.”