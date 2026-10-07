Rihanna gives fans new hope for R9 with jaw-dropping hint: Double album?

Rihanna may have just delivered a new update about her much-anticipated new album.

During a recent TikTok Super Brand Day appearance for her beauty brand, the Diamonds hitmaker gave her famously impatient fans another reason to believe that R9, her long-awaited ninth studio album, could be hiding an enormous amount of music.

While she was promoting her new product, Jennifer Rosales asked the Barbadian singer-songwriter and businesswoman about the amount of unreleased music she currently has sitting in the vault.

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While the exact question isn't completely audible in the circulating clip, the nine-time Grammy winner’s answer sent fans straight into calculation mode.

“If there are 10 products [in the Gloss Bomb Vault] then I have at least 17 Vaults,” she teased.

If Rihanna, 38, was comparing each “vault” to 10 songs, 17 vaults would theoretically equal around 170 unreleased tracks.

Fans flooded the post with theories. Some wondered whether the enormous amount of unreleased material could mean ASAP Rocky’s partner has enough music for a double album.

“And when R9 is a double album??” one fan joked.

Another wrote, “Almost 200 songs,” while someone else imagined her having enough material to make “17 albums.”

“THEN WHAT IS HER EXCUSEEEEEEEE?” one frustrated fan wrote. “GIRL THERE HAS TO BE LIKE 12 STELLAR SONGS RIGHT?”

Another simply pleaded: “GIVE US AT LEAST ONE PLEASE.”

It is pertinent to note that the Umbrella singer did not explicitly say she has 170 unreleased songs, and the number is entirely based on fans interpreting her Gloss Bomb comparison.

However, that hasn't stopped the Rihanna Navy from imagining what could potentially be hiding inside those musical vaults.