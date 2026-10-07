Princess Anne steps up with meaningful gesture after royal family heartbreak

King Charles’s sister Princess Anne, who has diligently taken on important tasks to support the royal family, once again stepped up for a key role.

The Princess Royal has been quite busy with her overseas visits this year, especially in the second-half of the year. Last month, she travelled to Norway with Prince William to attend the funeral of the King Harald V.

Although, just two days after the funeral, the royals lost another key member of their family, Princess Astrid of Norway, the sister of the late King Harald V. Since the Norwegian royals are still in mourning, Anne performed a sombre role in the country.

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On Tuesday, she unveiled the sculpture ‘Coastwatchers’ at Akershus fortress together with Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The sculpture is a memorial to the close Norwegian-British intelligence cooperation during World War II. Anne is the Patron of the Anglo-Norwegian Resistance Commemoration Project (ANRCP) and the visit is made in connection with the organisation.

Princess Anne, who was accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence on the occasion, will be carrying out more engagements on Wednesday.

She is due to return to London dutifully as she has back-to-back engagements in the UK.

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Anne will attend the NFL Events Conference for Sports Injuries, at the Royal Institution in London on Thursday. On the same day, she will be visiting Moores House on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, in Liverpool.