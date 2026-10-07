One Direction fans react as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson receive good news

One Direction fans are celebrating a sweet coincidence as Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson receive happy family news.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s recent sweet moments with babies and pregnant fans take on a new meaning after his sister Gramma Styles announced new pregnancy news.

The Golden singer is set to become an uncle for the second time as his older sister revealed that she is expecting her second child.

READ MORE: Harry Styles' sister Gemma announces she's expecting baby no. 2

“Ready player two [egg-hatching chick emoji],” she captioned the post, featuring a mirror selfie showing her side profile and a small baby bump peeking out from beneath her brown coat.

The announcement quickly sent fans into celebration mode, while some immediately can’t help but connect the news to Harry’s recent interactions with babies and pregnant fans at his concerts.

“No wonder he is talking so much with pregnant fans lately,” one fan wrote.

Another reacted, “Aahhhh he must be loving it.”

While of course, there could be a different interpretation of Harry’s interactions but the timing has given fans a sweet reason to view those moments differently.

Interestingly, Gemma’s announcement comes just months after Louis’ younger sister Phoebe Tomlinson revealed her second pregnancy as well.

Longtime One Direction fans have pointed out the uncanny rhythm of their growing families.

One supporter noted, “It’s crazy how the style/Tomlinson family’s welcoming another child into the family a second time together. What a blessing for the boys.”

On July 2, Phoebe, 22, shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she and partner Jack Varley are expecting another baby.

Their daughter, Olive, was also included in the announcement, appearing in one of the images holding ultrasound scans while her parents smiled behind her.

The back-to-back pregnancy announcements have led some fans to celebrate what they see as another generation growing within the extended circle of the former One Direction stars.

READ MORE: Harry Styles ready to enter his ‘Daddy' era?