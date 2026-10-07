Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take ‘deliberate marriage decision’: Details inside

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have once again fueled speculation that they may have secretly gotten married.

Multiple sources told Rob Shutter that the couple has quietly tied the knot, claiming the gold bands they have recently been spotted wearing are, in fact, their wedding rings.

“Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife,” a source shared. “Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.”

The pair, who have largely kept their romance away from the spotlight, were recently photographed in Paris wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper gold wedding bands

The rings have become a major clue in the growing marriage speculation. Hadid is reportedly wearing Boucheron’s Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, featuring diamonds set with 18K yellow and white gold.

Cooper, meanwhile, has been seen wearing the brand’s Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band.

Read More: Gigi Hadid says what makes Bradley Cooper romance 'so different'

“They know people have noticed,” the source added. “They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.”

Another insider said the couple intentionally avoided turning their reported wedding into a Hollywood event.

“They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding,” the source added.

“They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.”

How Bradley and Gigi’s romance started

Cooper and Hadid first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 after being spotted together in New York City.

Their relationship reportedly became more serious over the following months, with the couple eventually going Instagram official in May 2025.

Hadid previously opened up about their bond in Vogue France, saying, “What’s beautiful about my current relationship, and so different from what I’ve experienced before, is the ability to be deeply honest.”

She added, “To say what we think, when we think it.”

Neither Cooper nor Hadid has publicly confirmed that they are married.