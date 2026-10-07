Zendaya called 'rude' for not standing to greet Brigitte Macron at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya's 'Challengers' has got another chance to reach UK viewers after finding a new home on streaming

Zendaya's latest move has got noticed and drawn criticism after she failed to stand up to greet Brigitte Macron at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria alum was sitting front row for the runway show at the Louvre when Brigitte, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, approached her.

A video shows Zendaya was chatting with another guest before looking up for Brigitte and greeting her with smile.

READ MORE: Zendaya's ‘Challengers' gets another chance on streaming

The actress remained seated while saying, 'Hello, pleasure to meet you' and shaking her hand, prompting an online debate over whether she should have stood up.

One X user shared the clip with the caption: 'Zendaya, girl…. you gotta get up when the First Lady of France is trying to say hello to you.'

The video received 27,000 likes and a flurry of debate in the comments.

Many argued that it didn't matter who the guest was, 'You stand when you greet anyone, basic manners.'

READ MORE: Zendaya, Tom Holland ready to welcome their first baby?

'Definitely Rude! Never shake someone’s hand while seated! Guess she didn’t learned that,' agreed another.

'This the first time i’m seeing for myself that gen z (no pun) really doesn’t have those basic manners anymore but what an unintentional power move to not get up,' said one more.

However, others came to Zendaya's defence, asking: 'asking 'why should she stand up for her?'

'Why? Zendaya is not a foreign dignitary nor a citizen of France,' added another.

Others pointed out that Zendaya had little time to react, saying it 'looks like she was caught off guard.. no big deal.'

Meanwhile, Zendaya's Challengers has got another chance to reach UK viewers after finding a new home on streaming.