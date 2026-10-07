Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of family from Europe getaway

Lily Collins living best life with husband Charlie McDowell and daughter, Tove, by her side.

The Emily in Paris star, 37, shared vacation photos on Instagram on October 06, captioning the carousel, “Postcards from Europe.”

Although Collins did not reveal every destination, the family appeared to visit Denmark, with one photo showing Tove perched on her dad’s shoulders against a Danish flag.

Other snapshots captured Collins enjoying a cobbled street, the family posing on a pebble beach and the couple walking together at dusk.

The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek also appeared in the carousel.

Tove was pictured wearing a personalised cardigan and a daisy-chain crown.

Read More: Lily Collins walks into 2026 laughing alongside husband Charlie McDowell

One photo featured a collection of watercolor paintings, prompting Collins’ Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park to comment, “Your watercolors are next level, Lilz.”

The family trip comes weeks after Collins celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with McDowell. Reflecting on their marriage, she called Tove their “greatest little blessing.”

Collins is also preparing to bid farewell to Emily in Paris, which will end with its upcoming sixth season.

She previously said the series had “forever changed” her and that it was “impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me.”

Emily in Paris season 6 will premier on December 24 on Netflix.