Lily Collins walks into 2026 laughing alongside husband Charlie McDowell

There couldn’t be a better way for Lily Collins to start the new year than sharing laughter and special moments with her husband Charlie McDowell.

The couple ended 2025 and rang in 2026 enjoying each other’s company and exchanging smiles along the way.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, January 1, the Emily in Paris star celebrated the occasion with millions of her followers.

"The best way to enter 2026 — laughing and walking through life with you @charliemcdowell. Happy New Year, everyone!" she wrote in a brief but heartwarming caption.

The three-photo carousel featured the 36-year-old actress and her partner, who is a film director and screenwriter, posing in a park surrounded by autumn trees and fallen orange and yellow leaves.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2021, appeared happy and cosy in warm clothing for the outdoor stroll.

In one photo, the 36-year-old actress looked directly at the camera, while another shot captured her gazing lovingly at McDowell.

The final image showed the lovebirds from behind as they walked hand in hand through the park.

On the work front, Collins entered the new year after the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 5 in December, which followed Emily’s adventures in Rome and teased unresolved romance with Gabriel.

While official details remained under wraps, interestingly, a potential Season 6 is expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.