Taylor Swift divides fans with major decision for Grammy Awards 2027

Taylor Swift has reportedly finalised her submissions for the Grammy Awards, but Swifties are not in agreement with her decision.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has chosen The Fate of Ophelia for consideration in the Record of the Year category and her Toy Story 5 song, I Knew It, I Knew You for Song of the Year.

However, the news shocked fans who flocked to social media and petitioned for the Opalite hitmaker to reconsider the decision.

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One fan wrote on X, "Taylor girl wtf are you actually thinking, I LOVE I Knew It, I Knew You but there’s no way THAT was your Song of the Year pick. Like be so serious with me right now. Ophelia was right there."

Another added, "Ophelia is the biggest single of her career, WHY would she not submit it for SOTY? It literally hasn’t left the top 10 for an entire year."

While a third chimed in, "Taylor please, I see the vision of Ophelia getting you your first soty at the grammy. Dont blow the chance I beg you."

However, someone reasoned, "everybody saying this is a dumb move but this is exactly what I wanted her to do cz if I knew it gets a SOTY nom (songwriting category), it will also have stronger chance to win an Oscar ! ophelia is also a strong contender for record, so tay cud sweep both song and record ngl."

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