Saoirse Ronan reacts to husband Jack Lowden's James Bond casting rumours

Saoirse Ronan has caught wind of rumours her husband Jack Lowden is the next James Bond, but she insists it’s not something Lowden himself has discussed with her.

Speaking to the Associated Press on Sunday, October 4, the four-time Oscar nominee addressed speculation, which was sparked last month by Lowden’s Slow Horses costar Gary Oldman.

“Well, Gary Oldman thinks he’s James Bond,” Ronan, 32, quipped.

READ MORE: Gary Oldman teases next James Bond is already locked

The Little Women star then noted that she and Lowden — who have been married since 2024 — prefer not to bring work home and that the speculation is “its own thing.”

“We’re kind of getting on with our life, to be honest. We have plenty of other things to be dealing with. So, yeah, it’s not really a subject that’s coming up in our house, to be honest. The dog needs to be walked, the dinner needs to be made—we’re most focused on that,” she explained.

Speculation about the next 007 has been brewing ever since Daniel Craig’s exit in 2021, with names like Aaron Pierre, Paul Mescal, and Callum Turner floating around. However, Oldman added a new name to that list in September, telling Global News that Lowden is “on the shortlist.”

He added, “They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Interestingly, Ronan has her own ambitions in the Bond universe. She previously told Empire she wanted to play a villain, saying, “I want to go dark.”

“I think it would be really interesting, having a young female villain,” she added, explaining that such a character could give women an intriguing outlet for pent-up anger.

READ MORE: Sairose Ronan, Jack Lowden reportedly welcome first child