Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden welcome first child: Report

Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden reportedly become parents

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are reportedly first-time parents now!

The Lady Bird actress and the Slow Horses actor were recently photographed walking in a London park with a pushchair in tow, as per shots taken by The Irish Sun.

They can be seen looking with much adoration into the pram during their stroll as Jack pushed the buggy, rubbing the back of his wife’s neck as they walk alongside each other.

Even though the couple did not publicly comment on the birth of their child, recent childbirth could be the reason why Ronan did not attend the premiere of her new movie, Bad Apples, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The 31-year-old first sparked pregnancy rumours when she wore a silk maxi dress with lace inserts at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2026 photo call in Cannes, France in May.

In June, just a few weeks later, she was photographed and seen with quite a visible baby bump while walking with her husband in London.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden started dating each other after they met on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots, and they got married in a private ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2024.