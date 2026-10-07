Florida declares state of emergency for 25 counties as tropical storm Isaias intensifies in Gulf

Tropical Depression Nine has evolved into Tropical Storm Isaias, making it the ninth named storm in the current 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. According to weather predictions, it is likely to become the first hurricane of the season by Thursday as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

At 4 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Isaias was about 580 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River, traveling east-northeastward at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. According to forecasts by the National Hurricane Center, the storm will undergo "rapid strengthening" within the next two days and could possibly become a category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph.

However, it is forecast that the storm will turn northward before making landfall near Mobile Bay late Friday evening or Saturday morning. However, as forecasters note, "track confidence is below average due to significant spread in forecast models."

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has issued a state of emergency declaration for 25 counties before the hurricane. Emergency operations teams in Florida are setting up their resources in Tallahassee and the Santa Rosa region. These resources include generators, fuel, flood barriers, water, and sandbags.

Isaias may deliver 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts ranging from 10 inches from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle through the weekend. Flash floods, dangerous surf, rip currents, and even tornadoes are likely. Severe Weather Risk Level 1 out of 5 has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for coastal Alabama today and then southern Alabama tomorrow.

The issuance of hurricane watches is anticipated later today on the northern Gulf Coast.