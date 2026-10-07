Girl in red finally unveils new project after changing artist persona

Girl in red is transitioning artistically into a new era at a significant time as her iconic song, we fell in love in october, is once again back for its annual run on the charts.

The 27-year-old Norwegian musician, whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim, has changed her artistic persona to 'girl in blue' from 'girl in red' and she has now announced the first release associated with this new era.

The midnight love hitmaker is releasing her new single, blue, on Friday, October 9, which will give fans the first glimpse into her new artistic journey.

READ MORE: Girl in Red surprises fans with new update ahead of October

Following the news, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "i’m gagging," and another added, "the rebrand??"

A third chimed in, "now it all makes sense," and "we still be streaming."

While more gushed, "OH MY GOD THIS ROLLOUT," and "i’m so hyped."

READ MORE: Girl in red's October anthem marks new milestone as month approaches