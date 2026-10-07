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Benny Blanco recalls Selena Gomez asking 'what are we' during dating days

The music producer, 38, reveals how he and the pop star, 33, officially became a couple

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Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

Gomez and Blanco started dating in 2023 and got married in September 2025
Gomez and Blanco started dating in 2023 and got married in September 2025

Benny Blanco is revealing how he and Selena Gomez officially became a couple.

On the ‘Love Advice’ episode of Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast on Tuesday, October 6, the music producer recalled having the “what are we” conversation with Gomez, his now-wife, when they had just started dating in early 2023.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate one year of marriage: 'Forever to go' 

In the middle of the night, the pop star woke Blanco up and asked him point-blank, “Hey, what are we?”

“I said, ‘What do you mean, ‘What are we?’” Blanco told his co-hosts. “And she said, ‘Well, I’m going to New York, and if somebody asks me, ‘Hey, what are you and Benny?’ What am I supposed to say?”

Blanco tried to pass the question back to her, but Gomez didn’t budge. “Well, I’m asking you,” she told him.

“And in that very moment I realised that she was my girlfriend,” he recalled. “And I didn’t really have an option. She gave me the helpful nudge that I needed.”

After around six months of dating, Gomez finally confirmed her relationship to the rest of the world in December 2023. The couple announced their engagement exactly one year later, and they tied the knot in September 2025.

Gomez crashed Tuesday’s podcast, although she stayed a silent spectator as the hosts took calls and gave relationship advice. During one call, Blanco revealed that one of the things that works in his own relationship is telling Gomez how beautiful she is everyday. “And not because I’m just lying,” he explained, but because “I look at her and I think she’s so beautiful. So, if you see something, you tell them.” 

READ MORE: Selena Gomez says fans 'always want me to look the way I did' in 2016

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