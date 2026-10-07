What happened to Travis Barker? Kourtney Kardashian stays by his side in new hospital photos

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has raised eyebrows among fans by posting several pictures from a hospital bed, surrounded by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 50-year-old musician posted several snaps to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, though he didn't say what caused his hospitalisation. In one of the selfies, the artiste is pictured wearing a blue hospital gown, a surgical cap and a wristband, in addition to having a blood pressure machine on one of his arms.

His daughter, Alabama Barker, who is 20 years old, was present. The caption on the picture read, "my baby girl came with me ????." In another snap, Barker is shown sitting on his bed with Kourtney Kardashian, 47, leaning down to kiss him. "And my beautiful wife by my side ????," was his caption. This hospitalisation comes days after the drummer was sighted at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles.

He has gone through many health struggles over the course of time. He survived a plane crash in 2008 in which there were four fatalities, and he was severely burned. He had surgery for a torn finger ligament in March 2023.

Last December, he admitted to having an injury to his leg while preparing for a marathon run. In June 2022, he was hospitalised due to life-threatening pancreatitis after an endoscopy.

After posting images from the hospital, Barker posted a video of his son Rocky, who is two years old, riding an inflatable dinosaur dressed as a ranger to the Jurassic Park music.

The representatives of Barker have not released any statement about the hospitalisation so far.